American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Stock Performance

ARL stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 33.02, a current ratio of 33.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 0.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Realty Investors

About American Realty Investors

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Realty Investors stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. ( NYSE:ARL Free Report ) by 425.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in American Realty Investors were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

