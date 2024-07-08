Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.60.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.
Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $21.87 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -75.21%.
Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.
