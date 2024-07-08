Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $37.14

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.14 and last traded at $37.35, with a volume of 153725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMPH. StockNews.com upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $171.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,409 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $147,184.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,635.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,596 shares of company stock valued at $313,544 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

