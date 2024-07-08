Analysts Set Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) PT at $274.00

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $274.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASR. Barclays lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of ASR stock opened at $295.64 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $165.00 and a 1-year high of $357.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $325.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $6.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $438.09 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 40.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a $5.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASR. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

