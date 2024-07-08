Analysts Set Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) PT at $57.60

Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.60.

SAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America raised Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

In other news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,445 shares in the company, valued at $11,606,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,445 shares in the company, valued at $11,606,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 16,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,004,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 817,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,065,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,569 shares of company stock worth $8,674,244. Insiders own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the first quarter worth $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 35,366.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. 46.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.37. Sonic Automotive has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $64.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sonic Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

About Sonic Automotive

(Get Free Report

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

