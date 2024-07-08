Ankr One Day Volume Hits $11.22 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Ankr has a total market cap of $260.01 million and $11.22 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ankr has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0260 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012581 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00009205 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001098 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,590.38 or 1.00006345 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011872 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006610 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00069133 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02488424 USD and is down -3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 316 active market(s) with $9,440,859.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

