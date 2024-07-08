Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.36 and last traded at $56.84. 77,915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 458,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.13.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Arcellx from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Arcellx from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcellx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -55.26 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.44.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.37. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 38.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $39.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Olivia C. Ware sold 9,402 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $522,281.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Olivia C. Ware sold 9,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $522,281.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 12,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $614,655.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,514,095 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arcellx by 951.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

