Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $98.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.35. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $72.85 and a one year high of $103.79.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Free Report

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.