Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives $64.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.86.

ARCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,040,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 447,448 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $40,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 352.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARCT opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $577.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.39.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $38.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.59% and a negative return on equity of 37.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

