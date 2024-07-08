Ardor Market Cap Achieves $61.61 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 8th. During the last week, Ardor has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0617 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $61.61 million and $4.84 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00044085 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012183 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00010201 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

