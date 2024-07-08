Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Increased to C$46.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ATZ. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$44.11.

Shares of ATZ opened at C$39.14 on Thursday. Aritzia has a 1-year low of C$20.67 and a 1-year high of C$41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.84. The stock has a market cap of C$3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.08). Aritzia had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of C$681.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$681.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 1.7411386 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total transaction of C$6,348,026.56. In other news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.00, for a total value of C$99,000.00. Also, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total transaction of C$6,348,026.56. Insiders sold a total of 185,254 shares of company stock worth $6,750,057 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

