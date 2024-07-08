Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Major Shareholder Mario J. Gabelli Buys 500 Shares

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.29 per share, with a total value of $21,145.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,792. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Atlanta Braves Stock Up 0.0 %

BATRA stock opened at $41.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average of $41.87. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.78 and a fifty-two week high of $54.94.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $37.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 million. Atlanta Braves had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 18.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Our Latest Report on BATRA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its position in Atlanta Braves by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in Atlanta Braves by 1.0% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 40,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Atlanta Braves by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Atlanta Braves by 1,607.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Atlanta Braves by 1.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 12.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.