Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR) Shares Sold by Fifth Lane Capital LP

Fifth Lane Capital LP lessened its holdings in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition comprises approximately 0.8% of Fifth Lane Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fifth Lane Capital LP owned 1.50% of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 152,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 201,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AFAR remained flat at $11.25 during midday trading on Monday. 6 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,792. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $11.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.12.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring technology companies with Web 3.0, blockchain, cryptocurrency, digital ledger, e-gaming, and other new financial technology and services applications in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

