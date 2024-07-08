Axie Infinity Price Tops $5.22 on Major Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 8th. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $771.22 million and $38.58 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $5.22 or 0.00009186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,657,260 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 147,606,083.30946714 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.01345922 USD and is down -5.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 465 active market(s) with $31,191,637.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

