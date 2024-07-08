Bancor (BNT) One Day Volume Tops $4.04 Million

Bancor (BNT) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 8th. Bancor has a total market cap of $68.71 million and approximately $4.04 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bancor has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bancor token can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000964 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bancor alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012572 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00009197 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001052 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,697.83 or 0.99997921 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011951 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006636 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00069110 BTC.

Bancor Token Profile

Bancor is a token. Its launch date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 125,766,663 tokens. The official website for Bancor is www.carbondefi.xyz. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bancor is medium.com/carbondefi. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bancor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 125,779,348.99529481. The last known price of Bancor is 0.53178405 USD and is down -5.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 415 active market(s) with $3,276,556.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.