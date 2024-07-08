Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives GBX 262 Consensus PT from Analysts

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 276 ($3.49).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.54) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 245 ($3.10) price target on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.04) to GBX 270 ($3.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.24) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

In other Barclays news, insider Anna Cross sold 53,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.57), for a total transaction of £108,446.66 ($137,170.07). Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 220.80 ($2.79) on Wednesday. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 128.12 ($1.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 226.20 ($2.86). The stock has a market cap of £33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 848.27, a P/E/G ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 211.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 181.06.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

