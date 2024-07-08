Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.17 and last traded at $17.38. 3,834,382 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 21,587,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.45.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

