Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Acquired by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Price Performance

Shares of Baxter International stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.61. 7,045,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,093,640. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $50.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on BAX

Baxter International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.