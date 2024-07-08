Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.48.

BTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Baytex Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Baytex Energy stock opened at C$4.82 on Wednesday. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.96 and a 1-year high of C$6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.63.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$984.19 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. On average, analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.4249084 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.45%.

In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Nicole Marie Frechette purchased 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.75 per share, with a total value of C$25,175.00. In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Nicole Marie Frechette purchased 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.75 per share, with a total value of C$25,175.00. Also, Director Mark Bly acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.42 per share, with a total value of C$51,300.00. Insiders acquired 47,350 shares of company stock valued at $193,603 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

