BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives $9.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.63.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIGC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on BigCommerce from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, May 10th.

In other news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $48,321.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 240,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,022.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Brent Bellm sold 31,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $266,423.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 719,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,011,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $48,321.45. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 240,841 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in BigCommerce by 719.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $7.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.42 million, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.00.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 109.97% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $80.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.46 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

