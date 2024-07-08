Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Price Down 6.3% This Week

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $70,535.49 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a token. Its launch date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,400.94518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.22562021 USD and is down -6.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $37,500.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

