BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.30

Shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.30 and last traded at $50.30, with a volume of 202309 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.30.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.31.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2132 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.
The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
