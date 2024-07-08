BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.30

Shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.30 and last traded at $50.30, with a volume of 202309 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.30.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.31.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2132 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEAR. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after buying an additional 43,102 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $966,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 111,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 87,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 254,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

