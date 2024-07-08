Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells $338,414.01 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $338,414.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,597,913.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 21st, Amrita Ahuja sold 6,788 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $483,712.88.
Block Stock Up 2.1 %
SQ opened at $65.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.83 and its 200 day moving average is $71.20. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Block by 6.4% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 88,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in Block by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 17,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Block during the first quarter worth approximately $416,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Block by 303.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 541,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,333,000 after purchasing an additional 407,333 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 16,492 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Block Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
