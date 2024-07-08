Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells $338,414.01 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $338,414.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,597,913.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Amrita Ahuja sold 6,788 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $483,712.88.

SQ opened at $65.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.83 and its 200 day moving average is $71.20. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Block by 6.4% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 88,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in Block by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 17,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Block during the first quarter worth approximately $416,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Block by 303.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 541,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,333,000 after purchasing an additional 407,333 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 16,492 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

