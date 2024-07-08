BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Stock Price Down 1.8%

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.73 and last traded at $33.80. Approximately 289,136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 232,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BNPQY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BNP Paribas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

BNP Paribas Stock Down 1.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average is $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.45.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that BNP Paribas SA will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

BNP Paribas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $2.4911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from BNP Paribas’s previous dividend of $1.80.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.

See Also

