Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) rose 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $191.18 and last traded at $190.62. Approximately 2,652,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 8,394,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.83.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Baird R W raised Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $114.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 451.4% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

