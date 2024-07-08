Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,769 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.29% of BOX worth $12,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOX. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BOX by 404.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,001,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,638,000 after purchasing an additional 802,564 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 4,889.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 813,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,031,000 after purchasing an additional 796,934 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth $19,606,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,532,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,848,000 after purchasing an additional 523,872 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter worth about $12,370,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BOX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BOX. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Insider Transactions at BOX

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $262,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,019,155 shares in the company, valued at $79,283,010.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $85,470.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 152,372 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $262,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,019,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,283,010.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,060 shares of company stock worth $1,510,995 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

BOX Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BOX stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.71. 448,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,512. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.86. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $31.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average of $26.65.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $264.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.65 million. BOX had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. Analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About BOX

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.