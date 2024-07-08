Brett (BRETT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.09 Billion

Brett (BRETT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. In the last week, Brett has traded down 33.9% against the U.S. dollar. Brett has a total market cap of $1.09 billion and $56.21 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Brett token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Brett Profile

Brett’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,910,236,395 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett. The official website for Brett is www.basedbrett.com.

Buying and Selling Brett

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (Based) (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett (Based) has a current supply of 9,910,236,395. The last known price of Brett (Based) is 0.11345541 USD and is down -7.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $47,819,945.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brett directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Brett should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Brett using one of the exchanges listed above.

