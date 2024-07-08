Brokerages Set Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Price Target at $51.20

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.20.
BANR has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Banner from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th.
Shares of BANR opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $39.31 and a fifty-two week high of $55.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.06.
Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Banner had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $144.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.67 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banner will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.92%.
Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.
