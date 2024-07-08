Brokerages Set Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Price Target at $51.20

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.20.

BANR has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Banner from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th.

Institutional Trading of Banner

Banner Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Banner by 35,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 100.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Banner by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Banner by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANR opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $39.31 and a fifty-two week high of $55.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Banner had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $144.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.67 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banner will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Banner Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.92%.

Banner Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

