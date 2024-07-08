Brokerages Set Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Target Price at GBX 1,993.33

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,993.33 ($25.21).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JMAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.56) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($30.36) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, June 24th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.83) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.77) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Liam Condon purchased 24 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,767 ($22.35) per share, with a total value of £424.08 ($536.40). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 66 shares of company stock valued at $113,214. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LON:JMAT opened at GBX 1,661 ($21.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,815.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,712.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,691.78. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,917.07 ($24.25).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a GBX 55 ($0.70) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a yield of 3.04%. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13,050.85%.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

