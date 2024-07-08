Brokerages Set Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) PT at $17.29

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.06.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHLS. Northland Securities reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $5.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.94. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.76.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $90.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $92,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 49.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $115,000.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

