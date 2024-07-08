Brokerages Set trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target at $3.93

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.93.

TRVG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on trivago from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on trivago from $3.30 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in trivago in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in trivago in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in trivago by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 721,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 67,053 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in trivago in the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Inflection Point Investments LLP bought a new stake in trivago in the 4th quarter worth about $572,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of trivago stock opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45. trivago has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $7.40.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $110.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.47 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. Analysts predict that trivago will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

