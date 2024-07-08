Brokerages Set trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target at $3.93

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.93.
TRVG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on trivago from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on trivago from $3.30 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.
View Our Latest Analysis on trivago
Institutional Investors Weigh In On trivago
trivago Stock Performance
Shares of trivago stock opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45. trivago has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $7.40.
trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $110.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.47 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. Analysts predict that trivago will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
About trivago
trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than trivago
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.