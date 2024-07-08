Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Position Boosted by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,972,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,794,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,483,000 after buying an additional 47,053 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth about $124,840,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,144,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,712,000 after buying an additional 278,082 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 806,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,019,000 after buying an additional 334,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BC traded up $1.53 on Monday, hitting $70.99. The stock had a trading volume of 943,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,568. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.52.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 31.23%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.31.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

