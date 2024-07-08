C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.53.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHRW. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3,672.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,665,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $86.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.35 and its 200 day moving average is $79.83. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $100.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 96.44%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.