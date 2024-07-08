Callidus Capital (TSE:CBL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.36

Shares of Callidus Capital Corp (TSE:CBL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$20.36 and last traded at C$20.36, with a volume of 800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$20.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,111.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.13.

Callidus Capital Corporation operates as a specialty asset based lender in Canada and the United States. It offers senior secured asset-based loans; revolving lines of credit; term loans, including standalone term loans; debtor in possession loans, acquisition funding out of bankruptcy, and stalking horse bid funding; and financing in support of acquisitions, MBO's, inventory builds, seasonal advance facilities, and purchase order financing.

