Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Receives $45.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.70.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCJ. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

NYSE CCJ opened at $49.93 on Monday. Cameco has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $56.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.20. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 128.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $470.29 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter worth $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

