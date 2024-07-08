Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

CPB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Campbell Soup from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $45.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.92. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.16.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.1% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

