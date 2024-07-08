Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) CAO Sells $25,508.84 in Stock

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) CAO Ramesh Murthy sold 10,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $25,508.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 181,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,771.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Canoo Stock Down 4.9 %
NASDAQ:GOEV opened at $2.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $145.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.28. Canoo Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.09.
Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($1.23). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.91) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Canoo Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Canoo in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Canoo from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Canoo in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.79.
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.
