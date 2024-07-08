Cardano Hits One Day Trading Volume of $514.15 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 8% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000652 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $13.30 billion and approximately $514.15 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,032.82 or 0.05333906 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00044764 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007925 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00014217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00012011 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00010313 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,034,995,408 coins and its circulating supply is 35,872,091,117 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

