Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Bought by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Celsius by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,971,000 after acquiring an additional 324,049 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $917,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after acquiring an additional 332,980 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CELH shares. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Celsius from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of Celsius stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.03. 2,605,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,961,549. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.55, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.90. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other Celsius news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

