Centerpoint Advisors LLC Has $117,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 119.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.0% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,234,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,916. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $82.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.42 and a 200 day moving average of $81.62.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2704 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.