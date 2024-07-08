Centerpoint Advisors LLC Has $117,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 119.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.0% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,234,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,916. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $82.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.42 and a 200 day moving average of $81.62.
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
