Centerpoint Advisors LLC Invests $37,000 in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

FBND stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,505. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $46.21.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

