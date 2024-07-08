Centerpoint Advisors LLC Raises Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 127.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $821,151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,687,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,161,000 after purchasing an additional 216,331 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,074,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,758,000 after buying an additional 93,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,680,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,753,000 after buying an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,330,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,540,000 after buying an additional 80,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Storage news, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Public Storage news, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

NYSE:PSA traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $290.43. 466,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,208. The firm has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.68. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $312.25.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.