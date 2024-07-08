Centerpoint Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 25,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,146. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.92. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $105.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.