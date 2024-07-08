Centerpoint Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.0% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $900,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,578 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $4.83 on Monday, reaching $880.84. 1,608,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $525.06 and a fifty-two week high of $887.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $816.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $747.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $676.00 price target (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $766.73.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

