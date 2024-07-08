Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 216,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $629,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 5.1 %

NYSE CMG traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.53. 24,437,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,539,848. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.08. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Argus raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.00 to $65.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,273,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 50,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,273,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $3,509,176.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,600 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 550,750 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,769. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.