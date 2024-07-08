Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.28 and last traded at $46.43. Approximately 2,845,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 19,488,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.65.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $186.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.69.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.87%.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,204 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,955,000. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 53,249 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 534,333 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,386,000 after buying an additional 15,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

