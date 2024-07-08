Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,950 ($37.31) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CCH. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($37.95) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($37.95) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($29.72) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,825 ($35.73).

Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 2,678 ($33.87) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,809.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,705.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,505.51. Coca-Cola HBC has a twelve month low of GBX 2,065 ($26.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,830 ($35.80).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of €0.93 ($1.00) per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.78. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,337.84%.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 22,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,770 ($35.04), for a total transaction of £610,397.20 ($772,068.30). In the last three months, insiders bought 508 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,421. Company insiders own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

