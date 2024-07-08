Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Trading 1.2% Higher

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.05 and last traded at $6.05. 5,916 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 21,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Coda Octopus Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $67.64 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.13.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.32 million during the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 5.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coda Octopus Group during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coda Octopus Group during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coda Octopus Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

