Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Trading 1.2% Higher

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.05 and last traded at $6.05. 5,916 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 21,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.
Coda Octopus Group Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $67.64 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.13.
Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.32 million during the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 5.54%.
Coda Octopus Group Company Profile
Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.
