Compound (COMP) Price Reaches $47.31 on Top Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Compound has a total market cap of $395.53 million and $39.87 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $47.31 or 0.00083833 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00023201 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00010415 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000095 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,359,573 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,359,546.75922324 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 45.63241951 USD and is down -2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 503 active market(s) with $31,786,593.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.