Conflux (CFX) Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 8th. Over the last week, Conflux has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $561.07 million and approximately $37.27 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,123.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.08 or 0.00586590 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00010208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.26 or 0.00114238 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00036314 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.77 or 0.00270939 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00039102 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00064353 BTC.

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,019,062,364 coins and its circulating supply is 4,231,555,555 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,018,746,800.02 with 4,231,246,791.71 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.12505304 USD and is down -4.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $31,238,329.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

